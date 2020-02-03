Man Hit By Vehicle On Sunset Ave. In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Monday (Feb. 3) evening.

The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Henryetta Street and Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

Officers directed traffic for about an hour until crews could clear the road of debris.

The man was taken to the hospital, but was released after it was determined he only had minor head injuries.

“At first we thought it might be pretty serious, but we got word that he is going to be just fine,” said Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

The driver of the Mustang was not hurt. The vehicle had to be towed after sustaining significant damage to the hood and windshield.

The driver was not cited and no charges are expected for the driver. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor at this time.

Police say there was no crosswalk in that area.

The identities of those involved in the accident have not been released at this time.