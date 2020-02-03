Roundabout Road In Rogers To Help Alleviate Traffic To New Walmart Headquarters

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A new road is coming to Northwest Arkansas and some claim the new highway will be psychologically pleasing to drivers.

The stretch of road will take people to the new location of the Walmart Home Office in Downtown Rogers with minimal stoplights by using roundabouts.

“It’s really not that hard and it doesn’t take that long to get to Downtown Rogers but there’s this feeling that it’s difficult to get to Downtown Rogers and I think a lot of that has to do with the unpredictability like dealing with traffic lights and lots of lanes and zig-zaggy routes and things like that,” said John McCuurdy, Director of Community Development.

Street trees, lighting and sidewalks are just a few ways the city hopes this drive will be more appeasing to drivers and a much quicker trip.

McCuurdy says Downtown rogers is the heart of the city and believes the expressway will attract more people and also help alleviate heavy traffic.