Springdale Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Husband

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale woman has been charged with First-Degree Murder after shooting her husband.

According to a police report, Patricia Jordan, 25, admitted to shooting her husband Cody Jordan Saturday (Feb. 1) while he was in a pickup truck.

Patricia told police that she pulled the trigger to “scare” Cody, but she was adamant that she watched him unload the gun and thought it was unloaded at the time.

Police found Cody with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses on the scene told police that there was some sort of disturbance prior to the shooting.

The police report states that Patricia, who has been a convicted felon since 2016, agreed that her actions were reckless and showed disregard to the value of life.

Cody's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.