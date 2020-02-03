Valentine Chocolate Buffet To Raise Money For West Fork Library

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) — Friends of the West Fork Library invite community members to gather for a Valentines Day fundraiser.

The annual Valentine Chocolate Buffet will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Library Hall next to the West Fork Library.

For $10 you can fill a box with whatever homemade chocolate treats you want from a huge selection.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Friends of the West Fork Library and proceeds will go towards buying furniture for a new library addition.

Last year, $7,000 was raised to buy shelves and furniture for the children’s area of the library.

The nonprofit is hoping to raise enough money to buy more books, DVD’s, CD’s and books-on-tape.