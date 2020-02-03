Van Buren School Bus Involved In Accident, Police Say One Student Injured

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A Van Buren school bus was involved in an accident Monday (Feb. 3) afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Zion Road and Highway 282, eyewitnesses said.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear, one student with glass in their eye was treated at the scene but it’s not known if they were transferred to a hospital.

Brittany Ransom, communications coordinator for the Van Buren School District, told 5NEWS that a passing vehicle clipped the driver side mirror of the bus, causing the driver’s window to break.

The students were transferred to another bus just before 5 p.m. and should be arriving home soon.