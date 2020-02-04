× Arkansas Lead Slips Away Then No. 11 Auburn Wins In Overtime

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas led by as much as 11 points with nine minutes left to play in regulation but an untimely cold spurt led to free basketball inside Bud Walton Arena.

No. 11 Auburn rallied to tie the game and force overtime and that was all the Tigers needed as a short handed Arkansas team ran out of gas as the Razorbacks fell 79-76 at home.

After pouring in 40 points against Auburn, Mason Jones becomes the first Arkansas player to ever score 30 points or more in three straight games.

Arkansas needed a big effort from Jones as before the game the team announced that Isaiah Joe, the team’s second leading scorer, had knee surgery and is out indefinitely. Jimmy Whitt Jr. went scoreless during regulation as he missed all seven of his shots from the field. Desi Sills finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Adrio Bailey added 11.

Auburn was led by Samir Doughty with 23 points.