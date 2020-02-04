Bald Eagle Shot And Killed In Northern Missouri

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — Conservation agents are looking for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the bald eagle was killed one mile south of Adair in northern Missouri.

X-rays showed bullet fragments in the bird.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Adair County Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at 660-216-1389.

The bald eagle is protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act even though it has been delisted under the Endangered Species Act.

The 1972 amendments increased civil penalties for violating provisions of the Act to a maximum fine of $5,000 or one year imprisonment with $10,000 or not more than two years in prison for a second conviction. Felony convictions carry a maximum fine of $250,000 or two years of imprisonment.

If you witness or suspect a wildlife violation, report it to your local conservation agent or call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.