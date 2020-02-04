Body Found In ‘Sitting Position’ On Arkansas Interstate Ramp, May Have Been There Since Last Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, the body of a man was found near I-30 on Tuesday morning, February 4.

Police say they received a notification at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday of what workers near I-30 and Cantrell described as a man sitting between two retaining walls along the off-ramp from I-30 westbound onto Cantrell.

State troopers responded and found a deceased male in a sitting position. They believe the man had died at the location some time last month or prior.

The body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the examiner will attempt to identify the cause and manner of death, as well as the estimated time of death and the identification of the body.

Police suspect no foul play was involved.