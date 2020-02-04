Bokoshe Public Schools Cancel Classes Due To High Volume Of Illnesses

BOKOSHE, Okla. (KFSM) — Bokoshe Public Schools are closing for the rest of the week starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, due to the high volume of illnesses.

Classes will be canceled Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 7.

These days will be made up on Fridays, according to the school. Those specific dates will be announced at a later time.

The PreK and Kindergarten basketball game will be rescheduled for the following Thursday, Feb. 13.

Senior night will still be as scheduled on Friday.

