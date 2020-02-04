Coors Light Is Paying Dog Adoption Fees Across The Country Until Feb. 21

HOUSTON — Coors Light has a Valentine's Day deal for you - a significant other in the form of a furry friend:

"...Coors Light encourages you to skip the cheesy Valentine's traditions and spend the day with a fur-ever friend -  and will help pay fees for 1,000 dogs adopted between 12:00 PM CT on February 4, 2020 and 11:59:59 PM CT on February 21, 2020."

"With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine's Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side," stated marketing manager Chelsea Parker in a company press release.

Eligible participants can text "COORS4k9" and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. See terms and conditions at www.promorules.com/PL013422 for full offer details.

