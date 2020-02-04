Mysterious Fire At Former Kibler Mayor’s Home, Arson Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIBLER, Ark. (KFSM) — An arson investigation is underway in Kibler after a home, that was previously occupied by the town's mayor, caught fire Tuesday (Feb. 4) morning.

Kibler Police Chief Roger Green told 5NEWS the home was a staple in the community and had been vacant for the last six years.

Emergency crews received the call about a house fire around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The home is on Clear Creek Road in southern Crawford County.

Green said the entire second floor was fully engulfed.

Investigators believe arson may be the cause of the flames because electric and gas have been turned off to the home.

Officers have had to patrol the home a lot in the past due to squatters going in, Green said.

No one has been able to go inside the home yet due to the flames.

Once inside, investigators will know more about what caused the fire.

5NEWS will continue to update this story once more information is released.