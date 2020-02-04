× Hogs Add Oklahoma LB Transfer Levi Draper

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It would be pretty easy to say that linebacker is one of the biggest areas of need for Arkansas headed toward the 2020 season and on the eve of National Signing Day, the Razorbacks got a huge boost.

Oklahoma’s Levi Draper announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer to play for the Razorbacks.

Draper played in all 14 games last season for OU but recorded just three tackles. Over the past two seasons, Draper has played in all 28 games for the Sooners but was used in a special teams only role.

The Bartlesville, Okla. native was listed as a redshirt sophomore on the official Oklahoma roster meaning he would have two years of eligibility if he is a graduate transfer.