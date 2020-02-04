Iowa Democrats Release Some Caucus Results After Long Delay

Democratic Party officials in Iowa have released more than 60 percent their delayed caucus results.

Confusion and chaos still hang over Iowa and its first-in-the-nation presidential contest.

Frustrated presidential candidates plowed ahead in their quest for nomination, most of them already in next-up New Hampshire.

All claimed to be encouraged by Iowa voters in Monday’s voting, especially Vermont Sen. Bernie Senators and Pete Buttigieg of Indiana.

Republican President Donald Trump mocked them all and their party and said he was the only one who could claim a victory in Iowa.