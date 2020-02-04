Landslide Reported On Highway 215 In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A landslide has been reported on Highway 215 in Franklin County Tuesday (Feb. 4) evening.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the possible landslide on Highway 215 is on a road commonly known as the Cass/Oark Road, about one mile east of the Highway 23 north intersection.

The Arkansas Highway Transportation Department is responding to the area to assess the situation.

If you have a residence or business in that area, you may need to plan on taking an alternate route until the scene can be checked out and deemed safe for travel.

Emergency management is asking drivers to be careful and obey warning signs and barricades that are posted.