Local Artist Draws Portrait Of Fallen Officer For Fayetteville Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Almost two months ago Fayettville Police Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the station.

Now, a local artist is giving a gift to the department in Officer Carr's honor.

Staci Micheletto says the whole tragedy touched her heart, so she decided to draw a portrait of Officer Carr and drop it off at the police station.

She says it was her way of showing the department she cares and sympathizes with them.

Many in the community are still mourning the loss of Officer Carr and want to help in any way they can.

Micheletto hopes the portrait brings back happy thoughts and memories of Officer Carr, a life lost far too soon.

“To draw someone is very personal and so to draw him is very personal for me," she said. "Now I feel like I know him even though I didn’t get to meet him. They have tragedies happen to them and they have to grieve and mourn like everyone does. So now I don’t take the police department for granted anymore.”

Micheletto says she just started drawing only a couple of years ago but enjoys the smiles it brings to people's faces and she looks forward to continuing to draw for many years to come.

Several other memoirs have been donated to the department such as paintings, cards and even a star named after Officer Carr.