Local Nonprofit WestArk Providing Free Tax Service

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Tax season is officially underway and a nonprofit in Rogers and Fort Smith provides free tax service for seniors and low-income households.

WestArk RSVP is a free tax service for people over the age of 60 or with an income under $56,000.

Appointments are not necessary and clients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition to bringing all tax-related documents, you need to bring an original social security card for anyone on the tax return including children. A photo ID is also needed for yourself and your spouse if filing together.

Coordinator Delyce Palik says this is an important resource for the community.

“So many people can’t afford to go to a tax preparer and while there’s wonderful people out there who offer great services, this is an opportunity for people to save some money especially if they are just looking at just getting the tax back that they paid in,” Palik said.

WestArk RSVP is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

