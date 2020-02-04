Rainy Tuesday, Wintry Mix For Wednesday

On-and-off showers are likely throughout the daylight hours of Tuesday. We’ll trend a lot drier tonight with only a few sprinkles expected. Rainfall totals today will mostly range from 0.5″ to 1.5″. Another round of precipitation will move in Wednesday. A cold rain or wintry mix will set up for the majority of the day with snow flurries possible by Wednesday night. A few degree difference in temperatures will change the rain-snow line dramatically so forecast changes are expected. Details below:

VIDEO FORECAST

RAINY TUESDAY

Scattered showers are likely today, but the evening should overall be drier. Then a dose of some wintry weather may be possible for some of us in eastern Oklahoma and extreme northwestern Arkansas.

DROPPING TEMPERATURES

With northwest winds increasing, our temperatures will slowly drop throughout Tuesday, but staying above freezing.

WINTRY WEDNESDAY

Our next winter storm arrives Wednesday mid-morning. Temperatures will be close to freezing throughout the day which means a messy wintry mix may fall across portions of western Arkansas. Fort Smith and locations south and east will remain with a cold rain with temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday: 8AM - NOON

Wednesday: NOON - 7PM

Wednesday: 7PM - MIDNIGHT

SNOWFALL PROJECTIONS

Most of the accumulating snow will be farther to the west, but depending on how intense the flurries are in NWA, there could be up to a dusting in a few locations.

-Matt