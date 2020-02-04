Razorback Basketball Star Isaiah Joe Out Indefinitely

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced today that sophomore guard Isaiah Joe will be out indefinitely after having successful right knee arthroscopic debridement surgery Tuesday due to recurring inflammation.

“As I mentioned in the press conference Monday, Isaiah did have an MRI on his knee,” Musselman said. “The results came back late Monday and it was determined Isaiah would undergo surgery Tuesday. He will not be at the Auburn game tonight so he can recover and begin rehabilitation.”