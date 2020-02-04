× Razorbacks’ Joe Named Jerry West Award Finalist

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe was named one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

In March, the list will be narrowed to five finalists and presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five (Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, Julius Erving Small Forward Award, Karl Malone Power Forward Award and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award).

New to this year’s program is the Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies. Starting on Friday, February 7, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players by logging on to www.hoophallawards.com. The top 5 player selections on the fan vote will get an additional vote towards making the next round.

AMong active NCAA Division I players, Joe ranks third by making 3.43 3-pointers per game for his career.

This season, the Fort Smith native ranks fourth in the NCAA in 3-pointers made per game (3.60) and 12th nationally in total 3’s made (72). Joe additionally leads the SEC in both categories while ranking second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (.340). The sophomore has made 185 3-pointers in just 54 career games and already ranks seventh on the school’s all-time list. (By comparison, next on Arkansas’ career 3-pointers made list is Lee Mayberry, who made 218 treys in 139 career games.)

Joe is one of four SEC players to make the 10-person finalist list, joining Anthony Edwards (Georgia), Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky) and Skylar Mays (LSU).

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Awards Finalists