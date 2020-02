FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Fort Smith man.

According to Arkansas State Police, David Wayne Coville was reported missing Tuesday (Feb. 4).

He was last known to be at 1001 Towson Avenue near Baptist Health Hospital.

He is a white male, 6’2″, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100.