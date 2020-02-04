Skeletal Remains Found In Oklahoma Identified As Missing Woman

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says skeletal remains found by hunters in southeastern Oklahoma have been identified.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s office asked the OSBI to investigate after the remains were found Saturday (Feb. 1) morning east of Hartshorne, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The remains were identified by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as that of 62-year-old Barbara Durant of McAlester, OK.

According to a press release, Durant was last seen on July 9, 2012 in the Jackfort Mountains.

She was reported missing to the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Durant’s disappearance or who may be responsible, you’re asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation.