Three More Die From Flu-Related Illnesses In Arkansas, Totaling 36

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Three more Arkansans have died due to flu-related illnesses this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This brings the death toll to 36 this flu season in Arkansas; one was a pediatric death.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 16,900 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 2,800 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 10,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 68 pediatric deaths reported this season.

To date, five facilities, including three nursing homes in Arkansas, have reported an influenza outbreak.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.6 percent among public schools.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.