Truck Hits Utility Pole In Farmington Causing Over 1,550 Power Outages

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFSM) — A truck hit a utility pole along Highway 62 in Farmington, leaving many SWEPCO customers without power.

According to the SWEPCO power outage map, over 1,550 customers have been without power since about 1:10 p.m. The company is estimating that power could be restored by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Traffic along Highway 62 near Broyles Street is slowed at this time.

The driver was not transported to the hospital.

Due to the outage, Farmington Public Schools are without phones at this time. If you need to contact one of the schools, you’re asked to call the Administration Office at 479-267-6030.

The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more on this developing story.