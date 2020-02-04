Video Shows Trump Pretending To Conduct Orchestra During National Anthem At Super Bowl Party

(CBS) — President Trump was seen in a video pretending to conduct a band during the national anthem at his Super Bowl party in Florida on Sunday. Mr. Trump has previously reprimanded NFL players for showing “total disrespect” by kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

In a 50-second video clip obtained by the Miami Herald, Mr. Trump appeared to be fidgeting, gesturing towards others in the crowd, and waving his fingers in the air like an orchestra conductor at his Mar-a-Lago resort as pop star Demi Lovato was heard singing the anthem on televisions in the background. First lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, had their hands over their hearts — while Mr. Trump did not.

Donald Trump, who cares deeply about the national anthem, is caught goofing off in a video by a “real estate agent for a Russian-American firm who frequents Mar-a-Lago,” where Trump was watching the Super Bowl with paying customers pic.twitter.com/eaTvUVUFSg — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 3, 2020

