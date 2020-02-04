Winter Storm Watch Extended Into Arkansas

The winter storm watch that was originally in Oklahoma has been extended further east. This means Northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma are now included in the watch. This includes Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington, and Sequoyah counties. It begins at 3AM Wednesday morning and continues through the day until midnight.

Moderate to heavy snow bands are possible near Tulsa and Oklahoma City, but the track could shift east into parts of our area. The heaviest of snow will stay to our west.

Sleet and freezing rain will be possible Wednesday morning, but it will transition to mainly snow in the watch areas by late Wednesday afternoon. Accumulations could range from one inch to three inches, with more accumulation west of our area.

Travel could be difficult. The 5NEWS Weather Team will continue to bring updates before this event.

-Sabrina