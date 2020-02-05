Semi-Truck Driver Arrested After Fleeing The Scene Of School Bus Accident That Injured A Van Buren Student

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi-truck driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of a school bus accident in the River Valley.

According to Crawford County Chief Deputy Jim Damante, Kevin McGrew of Oklahoma was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident Monday (Feb. 3).

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Zion Road and Highway 282 Monday afternoon.

McGrew hit the driver’s side mirror of the bus with his semi, causing glass to shatter. He was found attempting to replace his side mirror.

One student was injured during the accident and had to be transported to the Baptist Health emergency room due to glass being in her eye.

According to the girl’s mother, she had to be transferred to Little Rock that night for surgery to repair her eye. The student will have a stint in her tear duct for six to 12 months, but she should make a full recovery, her mother told 5NEWS.

The student’s identity has not been released.

McGrew has since been bonded out.