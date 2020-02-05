Arkansas Lawmakers Vote ‘No’ On Articles Of Impeachment

(KFSM) — U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton voted against the two articles of impeachment brought against President Donald Trump.

Senator Boozman released the following statement:

“The attempt to turn the impeachment power into a weapon of political convenience will be far more damaging than any other aspect of this chapter in our nation’s history. At the end of the day, this partisan, deficient process yielded a product built on an inadequate foundation, in addition to being clearly motivated by the desire to remove a president who some vocal activists have viewed as illegitimate since Election Day 2016.”

Click here to watch Boozman’s remarks on the Senate floor.

Senator Cotton submitted remarks into the Congressional Record announcing his intent to vote against both articles of impeachment.