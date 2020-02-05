Edible Arrangements Debuts Ghost Pepper Chocolate Strawberries

ST. LOUIS — The hottest thing to hit your lips this Valentine’s Day…

Edible Arrangements introduced its ‘Love on Fire’ box, which includes six semisweet chocolate-dipped strawberries sprinkled with ghost pepper flakes.

The limited-edition gift will be available starting Feb. 10 for $19.99 at select stores while supplies last.

According to a press release from Edible Arrangements, ghost peppers are over 100 times hotter than a jalapeno and trigger your brain to release endorphins and dopamine.

Edible Arrangements also offers a less hot, but still spicy ‘Burning Love Bouquet’ featuring semisweet dipped strawberries topped with spicy chipotle chili flakes alongside pineapple hearts and plump, juicy grapes.

“With Valentine’s Day being one of our most popular holidays, we wanted to kick it up a notch this year with our ‘Love on Fire’ box,” Scott Wakeman Executive VP of Marketing at Edible Arrangements said. “We’re excited to bring together the spiciness of the ghost pepper alongside the sweetness of our fresh fruit to create a unique twist and give our customers a truly HOT gift this Valentine’s Day.”

