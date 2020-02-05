Huntsville Schools Dismissing Students Early Due To Winter Weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) —Huntsville schools will be letting students out early today due to winter weather expected at the time buses would typically be taking students home.

According to the Huntsville Arkansas School District Facebook page, campuses will dismiss at the following times:

Saint Paul, Watson Primary, and Huntsville Intermediate School – 1:00 p.m.

Huntsville Middle School – 1:15 p.m.

Huntsville High School – 1:30 p.m.

