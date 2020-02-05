Jasper School Goes On Lock Down After Possible Gun Threat

JASPER, Ark. (KFSM) — A Jasper school went on lock down after a teacher learned of a possible gun threat on campus.

According to the district’s Facebook page, around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5) a teacher was informed that there was possibly a gun on campus.

The district did not specify which campus it was, but school personnel immediately began searching, contacted police and locked down the school.

After searching the school, police found the threat to be unfounded.

The school resumed to its normal schedule.

“We take any reports of potential threats to our schools very seriously. Please know all that students and staff are safe,” the district wrote on Facebook.