Nine Har-Ber Student-Athletes Sign To Play College Sports

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – Wednesday marked National Signing Day, and nine Har-Ber WIldcats put pen to paper to play at the next level in a ceremony inside the gym.

Two volleyball players, Trinity Sharp and Skylar Fernandez, will stay in state as future members of the Henderson State Reddies. Arkansas Tech nabbed two more Wildcats, with baseball player Sam Stephenson and wide receiver Micah Seawood signing on with the Wonder Boys.

Two more football players, cornerback Cole Bowen and fullback Max Pena, are headed to Kansas to play for the Southwestern College Moundbuilders. Cornerback Jajuan Boyd is officially a Leatherneck after signing with Western Illinois this morning.

All-State linebacker JB Brown signed with Bowling Green, and All-State wide receiver Hunter Wood signed with Missouri State to round out the morning for Har-Ber.