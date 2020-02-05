Northwest Arkansas Duo Sentenced For Meth Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people have been sentenced to more than 10 years combined in federal prison for drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

Matthew Barnes, 29, of Bentonville, was sentenced to 77 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release and Sonia Werline, 24, from Fayetteville was sentenced to 51 months followed by three years of supervised release for Aiding and Abetting in the Possession of More Than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

According to court records, narcotics investigators encountered Barnes and Werline at a Fayetteville motel and questioned them regarding suspected drug trafficking.

After Barnes and Werline admitted to possessing a large quantity of meth, investigators located approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine under the sink.

The drugs were sent to the DEA crime lab in Miami, Florida where it was found to contain 977 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Barnes and Werline were indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered guilty pleas in September of 2019.