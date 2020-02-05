Two People Transported To Hospital After Rollover Accident On I-40 Near Ozark

OZARK, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday (Feb. 5) after a car they were traveling in rolled over on I-40 near Ozark.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on I-40 at mile marker 29, going east, according to the Ozark Fire Department.

Rescue personnel with the Ozark Fire Department were able to cut out the roof of the vehicle to access the person inside.

It’s reported the pair suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not released.