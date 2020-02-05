Two Separate Accidents Slowing Traffic On Fulbright Expressway In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are working two separate vehicle accidents on Fulbright Expressway.

The accidents happened in the westbound lanes on Fulbright Expressway near Washington Regional Medical Center.

As of 10:20 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5), all lanes of traffic are impacted. No injuries are being reported at this time.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the bridge in this area is covered in ice.

Drivers are asked to be careful when out on the roads.

Click here to view the iDriveArkansas traffic map.