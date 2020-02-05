Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. To Play At Pryor, OK. Music Festival

Posted 7:50 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 07:55PM, February 5, 2020

PRYOR, Okla. (KFSM) — Some famous names will be in Pryor for the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival this summer.

The lineup includes Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Whiskey Myers and many more.

The first annual festival is set to happen June 5-7 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Presale for tickets starts on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the public go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

General admission prices start at $89.50 and VIP passes start at $469.50.

Payment plans and camping packages are available for festival-goers as well.

Click here for more information and a full lineup of artists.

