Arkansas Lawmaker, Candidate Say They Were Threatened

Posted 3:53 pm, February 6, 2020, by

Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot.

FILE- In this file photo from March 19, 2015, Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, asks a question during a meeting of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood.

They say one resident told them to leave while they were talking in the street and that a woman from another house told them to “drop dead.”

They say they heard a loud bang. Police say they didn’t find any shell casings in the area.

