Arkansas Lawmaker, Candidate Say They Were Threatened

Little Rock Police are investigating after an Arkansas lawmaker and a legislative candidate said they were harassed following a fundraiser and heard what they believe was a gunshot.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers and Ryan Davis told police the incident occurred Monday night in a Little Rock neighborhood.

They say one resident told them to leave while they were talking in the street and that a woman from another house told them to “drop dead.”

They say they heard a loud bang. Police say they didn’t find any shell casings in the area.