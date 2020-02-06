Arkansas Professors Plead Not Guilty To Making Meth

Two former university professors in Arkansas have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that they were making methamphetamine in their school’s laboratories.

Bradley Rowland and Terry Bateman were chemistry professors at Henderson State University when they were arrested in November on a raft of meth-related charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that they pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court and are free on bond.

Authorities began investigating in December 2018 after a university lawyer told the sheriff’s office that a faculty member believed two professors were involved in illegal activity.