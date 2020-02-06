Do You ‘Sharent’? How To Navigate Posting Pictures And Info Of Your Kids Online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Do you sharent? It’s that thing where you share pictures and information about your kids on social media. Like, a lot of pictures and information. Maybe you don’t think you do, but there’s a good chance your teenagers think you do. We sat down with a couple of families to discuss this new age of digital sharing and some facts that you maybe didn’t know. For instance, according to the New York Times, the average 5-year-old has 1,500 pictures of them online. That’s a lot of pictures.

HOW MUCH TIME DOES MOM SPEND ON THE PHONE?

"Is that even a question? That's a statement. She is always on her phone,” says Andrew Brundidge of his mom Sheletta.

"I'm sorry, I had to expose you,” he jokes.

"He is right girl. I am always on my phone. That's true. That's true,” says Sheletta.

“Like 60% of the day,” Cole Yang says of his mother Pang.

"Soon as we got the smart phone things changed,” Pang admits.

ARE YOU EVER EMBARRASSED BY WHAT SHE POSTS? "There was this one thing she posted on YouTube and it was really embarrassing,” says Pria Yang.

“Sometimes there are pictures that she posts that are a little embarrassing,” says Andrew.

BUT DOES "MOM" THINK SHE OVER-SHARES?

“No, I don't. I'm mainly posting about what our family is doing the fun stuff we're engaged in, if there are any challenges, we post about that too,” says Sheletta, who by the way is a mother of four kids, three of whom are on the Autism spectrum.

"I mean I post it because it's things I just want to share with friends and family,” says Pang who is the mother of six kids from age 17 down to two years old.