El Paso Walmart Shooting Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges

FILE – In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. The government has filed hate crime charges against Crusius, who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
(AP) — The government has filed hate crime charges against a man who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in August.
Word of the changes comes from a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.
FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2019 file photo, a Texas State Trooper walks back to his car while providing security outside the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A gunman who said he was targeting Mexicans and killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, over the summer has been indicted on federal hate crimes charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
That source says a multicount federal indictment against suspected gunman Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, is expected to be announced later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso.
The person who spoke to AP had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment before the public announcement.