Fayetteville Man Facing Multiple Charges After Attempting To Steal Large Glass Marble

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police arrested a man who they say assaulted an employee at The Glass Station in Fayetteville while attempting to steal a large glass marble.

An arrest report states that a man tried to run from the store with the glass marble and employees attempted to stop him.

The man pushed an employee and slammed their arm in the front door of the store during the altercation.

The employee continued to chase after the victim, where they continued to fight. During the fight, the suspect’s shirts and jacket were ripped off. The employee then lost sight of the suspect who was last seen running toward Washington Ave. The employee then called the police.

A short time later, two 911 calls came in about a possible mental person walking down the middle of Washington Ave. The male was described as tall, with no shoes or shirt.

An officer made contact with the male and observed several cuts and abrasions on his person.

He identified himself as 21-year-old Gabriel Arnn.

When asked what happened, Arnn told the officer he had been visiting his aunt at a nearby apartment complex where he had been jumped by three black males. According to Arnn, the males had stolen his clothes and phone.

When asked why he did not run to his aunt’s house for help, he told the officer he did not feel safe in the apartment complex and did not think his aunt had a cellphone to call for help.

The officer talking with Arnn was then told that there was a video of the suspect from The Glass Station robbery, and the victim believed they could identify the suspect.

The victim of the Robbery was then driven to the scene where Arnn was to see if they could identify him as the suspect. While an officer was talking with Arnn, the victim was driven by in a patrol car.

The victim positively identified Arnn as the suspect who had robbed the store.

Arnn was then placed under arrest and transported to the Fayetteville Police Department to be questioned.

Once there, he was adamant he had been jumped and had never been to The Glass Station.

Officers explained to Arnn that he had been positively identified by the victim as being the suspect.

Arnn continued to deny he had anything to do with the Robbery.

Officers then told Arrn the victim had confirmed that they had bitten him on the left wrist where he had a bite injury.

He again denied the theft and was transported to the Washington County Detention Center for booking.

Arnn is facing three charges, including Robbery, 3rd-degree Battery, and Theft of Property.

His bond was set at $2,500.