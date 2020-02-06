Fayetteville Woman Sentenced To 11 Years For Trafficking Meth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Northwest Arkansas woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Jennifer Brunos of Fayetteville was sentenced to 136 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing Methamphetamine.

Court records show Brunos was stopped by officers for a traffic violation and that’s when they found 293.7 gross grams of meth in nine separate bags hidden in different areas of the vehicle.

The drugs field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Additionally, the meth was sent to the DEA laboratory and tested positive for 274 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Bruno was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2019.