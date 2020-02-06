Fort Smith Mayor To Give 2020 State Of The City Address On UAFS Campus

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill is set to deliver the 2020 State of the City address soon.

Mayor McGill will be speaking in the Reynolds Room of the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The address will include reports on city business, a review of initiatives that reached success in 2019 and Mayor McGill’s upcoming plans for 2020.

“The State of the City Address is my opportunity to share with residents the role and work of city government. Transparency is critical because what we do impacts all of our futures,” McGill said. “There are matters we must prioritize in city planning today to ensure our growth and success in the future.”

The 2020 address will be the second State of the City to take place on the UAFS campus and will be facilitated by the UAFS chapter of the American Democracy Project and the UAFS Department of Political Science.

“Part of the American Democracy Project’s mission at UAFS is to provide opportunities for our students and the public at large to interact with public officials in a way that boosts civic engagement and political participation,” said Williams Yamkam, assistant professor of political science and chair of the UAFS ADP chapter. “Having our mayor stand before our students and the Fort Smith community to give an account of his leadership over the past year and lay out his vision for the city fits perfectly within our mission.”

The State of the City address is free and open to the public. For more information, residents may contact the mayor’s office or Yamkam at Williams.Yamkam@uafs.edu or 479-788-7981.

“I am delighted that the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith will host the residents of Fort Smith and the River Valley,” McGill said. “UAFS serves as a venue for public discourse, which is becoming a lost art. UAFS provides a safe environment to exchange ideas and develop solutions, and I encourage our youth and emerging leaders to attend and join me in building a stronger city.”