× Full Interview: Musselman Turns Page To Matchup with Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Tuesday’s loss to Auburn was a tough one to swallow for Arkansas and their fans but coach Eric Musselman said it was time to move past that and get ready for the next one.

Thursday afternoon, Musselman met with the media and here’s the full session.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video