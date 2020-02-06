In another tribute, the first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the Lakers superstar’s jersey Wednesday.

Fans of NPC Rieti held a huge banner before the team’s game with Scafati which read, “You began to play here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are with you in the sky.”

A gold No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey was lifted to the rafters.

Rieti was where Kobe’s dad Joe Bryant made his Italian basketball debut in 1984 when Kobe was 6. Joe Bryant went on to play for three other teams in Italy and Kobe grew up in the country until moving back to Pennsylvania for high school.