Multi-Vehicle Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Northbound Lanes Of I-49 Near Don Tyson Parkway

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near Don Tyson Parkway.

According to an accident report, injuries are being reported at this time.

A commercial motor vehicle is involved in the crash as well.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Arkansas State Police, Springdale Police and the Springdale Fire Department are all responding to the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area until crews are able to clear the accident. Officers are diverting northbound traffic to exit 70 at this time.

