Oklahoma House Approves Bill To Revoke Licenses Of Doctors Who Perform Abortions

The Oklahoma House has approved a bill that would revoke the medical license of any doctors who perform abortions.

The House voted 71-21 on Thursday, almost entirely along party lines. It now moves to the Senate for consideration. The bill is authored in the Senate by Sen. Mark Allen (R-Spiro).

House Bill 1182, authored by State Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Roland), would revoke the license for one year. An amendment filed prior to the vote clarified the life of the mother exception.

If signed by the governor, the bill would likely face a court challenge, where abortion rights groups have successfully overturned several Oklahoma abortion restrictions.

The bill was the first scheduled for a hearing in the House this session and prompted hours of debate.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has indicated he would sign any anti-abortion bill sent to him by the Legislature.