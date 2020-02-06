Two People Sentenced For Meth Trafficking In Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people have been sentenced to over 18 years combined in federal prison for drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, Richard Artz, 54, of Gravette and Rebekah Wiser, 36, of Rogers were each sentenced for Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine.

Artz was sentenced to over seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and Wiser was sentenced over 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to court records, on Dec. 17, 2018, an undercover police officer purchased 186.75 grams (approximately seven ounces) of methamphetamine from Wiser for $3,500. Present near the transaction was Artz, who the investigation determined provided Wiser with the meth to sell to the undercover officer.

Artz and Wiser were indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2019 and entered guilty pleas in September of 2019.