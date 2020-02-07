7 People Sentenced To Over 96 Years Combined For Drug Trafficking In The River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth in the River Valley.

According to a press release, all seven were sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

According to court records, the drug trafficking organization lead by Cory Phillips operated primarily in Crawford and Sebastian Counties as well as Eastern Oklahoma. During 2018, the organization distributed approximately 900 pounds of methamphetamine.

Defendants in this conspiracy received the following sentences:

Cory Phillips, 36, of Uniontown, Arkansas, was sentenced Jan. 15, 2020, to 25 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Phillips was indicted in May of 2019 and plead guilty in Aug. of 2019.

Megan Casey, 28, of Fort Smith, was sentenced Feb. 4, 2020, to just over three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Casey was indicted in May of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2019.

Russell Hofer, 36, of Van Buren, was sentenced Jan.13, 2020, to over 11 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. In April of 2019, Hofer waived his right to prosecution by federal indictment and consented to prosecution by information.

Ryan Miller, 38, of Pocola, Oklahoma was sentenced Feb. 4, 2020, to 20 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Miller was indicted in May of 2019 and plead guilty in July of 2019.

Christopher Murphy, 23, of Van Buren, was sentenced Feb. 6, 2020, to over 12 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. Murphy was indicted in May of 2019 and plead guilty in Aug. of 2019.

Jarrod Osborn, 29, of Fort Smith, was sentenced Feb. 3, 2020, to over 11 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Osborn was indicted in Dec. of 2018 and entered a guilty plea in April of 2019.

Quan Phung, 40, of Van Buren, was sentenced Feb. 6, 2020, to over 12 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Phung was indicted in May of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in Aug. of 2019.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fort Smith Police Department, Van Buren Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and the 12/21st Drug Task Force.