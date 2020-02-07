Arkansas Man Pleads Guilty, Gets Life Term For Stepson Death

(AP) — A prosecuting lawyer says an Arkansan man pleaded guilty to capital murder in the beating death of his 11-year-old stepson last year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that attorney Kyle Hunter said David Black on Thursday accepted a sentence to life in prison without the chance of parole under the plea agreement.

He and Mary Black, the mother of Joseph Carsello, were charged in June in his death.

Police found Carsello’s body in a Star City camper trailer, about 25 miles southeast of Pine Bluff.

Court records show that Mary Black’s jury trial is slated for July 9 in Lincoln County.