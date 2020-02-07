Baum-Walker Stadium To Start Selling Beer And Wine During Razorback Baseball Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Razorback Baseball fans will now be able to buy beer and wine during games this season.

Based on the successful expansion of alcohol sales into the general seating areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena for Razorback football and basketball, fans will also be able to purchase beer and wine in public areas of Baum-Walker Stadium this season.

Beginning with opening day on Feb. 14, beer and wine will be available for purchase for fans attending the ballgame.

The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

Consistent with SEC guidelines passed in May 2019, alcoholic beverages will be sold and dispensed at designated stationary point of sale locations on the concourse and not by vendors in the seating area.

Sales of alcohol will be halted in the middle of the 7th inning.

Similar to football and basketball, rideshare drop-off and pick-up service will be made available at Razorback baseball games.

A portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will be designated for use by the University of Arkansas’ Division of Student Affairs for alcohol-related education and programming for university students.